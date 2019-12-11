Fool-proof dark chocolate fudge makes for a delicious homemade gift

She says it’s “fool-proof!” So simple, so easy… ANYONE can do it! And guess what? She’s right!

In our kitchen today, Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger makes us some Fool-Proof Dark Chocolate Fudge… and later? Milk Chocolate Bourbon Balls!



Milk Chocolate Bourbon Balls

Makes about 5 dozen

11-ounce box vanilla wafers, finely crushed (about 3 cups)

5 tablespoons bourbon

11.5-ounce package milk chocolate chips

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Finely chopped nuts (such as roasted, salted pecans)

In medium mixing bowl, combine crumbs and bourbon. In heavy saucepan over low heat, melt chocolate chips with sweetened condensed milk. Remove from heat. Gradually add crumb mixture; mix well. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes or chill. Shape into 1-inch balls; roll in chopped nuts. Store tightly covered.

Note: Flavor improves after 24 hours. Can be made ahead and stored in freezer. Thaw before serving.

Adapted from Great American Favorite Brand Name Cookbook

Foolproof Dark Chocolate Fudge

Makes about 2 pounds

3 6-ounce packages semisweet chocolate chips (18 ounces)

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Dash salt

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Line an 8- or 9-inch square pan with waxed paper.

In heavy saucepan over low heat, melt chips with sweetened condensed milk and salt. Remove from heat; stir in nuts and vanilla. Spread evenly in waxed paper-lined pan. Chill 2 hours or until firm.

Turn fudge onto cutting board; peel off waxed paper and cut into squares. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

Variation: Mexican Chocolate Fudge. Reduce vanilla to 1 teaspoon. Add 1 tablespoon instant coffee and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon to sweetened condensed milk. Proceed as above.

Adapted from Great American Favorite Brand Name Cookbook

