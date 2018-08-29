Former broadcasting couple holds Travel Photography Art Exhibit Video

You might recognize the names and voices of Ann Craig-Cinnamon and John Cinnamon, who spent 30 years in broadcasting in Indianapolis on highly-rated radio shows and on television. They are also world travelers and photographers and will be displaying 70 of their travel photos throughout the month of September during “Art in City Hall” in Fishers.

Their photos capture the people, iconic places, events and animals from the more than 100 countries and all 7 continents that they have visited. You will see gorillas that Dian Fossey studied in Rwanda, animals that helped Darwin create his theory of evolution, landscapes that Lawrence of Arabia traversed, the path that Edmund Hillary trekked to reach Mt. Everest and a church that stands on the site where Jesus was buried. It's an adventure that will take you around the world and through many cultures. Prepare yourself to want to travel!

You can meet Ann & John, and see their photos during a reception at Fishers City Hall on September 7 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Go to thetravelheadquarters.com for more from Ann & John, or follow them on Facebook at The Travel Headquarters.



