Free books for children with Indianapolis Public Library’s Jingle Books

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Introducing: Jingle Books! Indianapolis Public Library is giving free books to children for the month of December! Kirsten Weaver, a teen specialist with IPL, joined us today on Indy Style.

Jingle Books runs at any IPL location through December 23 during regular library hours.

Any adult can pick up a toy for any child or teen at any IPL location. The books are located in red boxes, and they also have free gift wrapping!

You can donate new or gently used books to the Jingle Books program to share the gift of literacy. Since the program started, 7,164 books have been donated to local children.

To learn more, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLOS PUBLIC LIBRARY.