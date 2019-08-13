French-inspired pop-up picnic returns to Indianapolis

Break out everything in your closet that’s WHITE! It’s time Dîner en Blanc Indianapolis!

To tell us more about this “secret” event are Melissa Mudd, Chef and Owner, Sweet & Savory Catering, and Monica Richard From Dîner en Blanc Indianapolis.

About Dîner en Blanc:



Dîner en Blanc is the original French-inspired pop up picnic celebrating its 31st year all over the world. Each year, in more than 100 cities and 35 countries around the world, at the last minute, the secret location is revealed to thousands of friends who have all been patiently waiting to learn where “Dîner en Blanc” will take place. Thousands of people dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space.

Guests must pack their own table, chairs, tabletop decor, food and beverages all to travel via motor coach and to be easily transported and unpacked at the secret location.

Once registered, our EStore has you covered. We are so fortunate to have Easley Winery as our Platinum Partner again this year. We will be featuring their award-winning wines paired with the culinary expertise of Chef Melissa Mudd from Sweet & Savory Catering of Indianapolis. Chef Melissa has created some French inspired picnic food for our guests who prefer to experience the ultimate pampered picnic.

To learn more, visit www.indianapolis.dinerenblanc.com/register to register for the waitlist.

Follow Dîner en Blanc Indianapolis on Facebook and Instagram for information on the event, including when the wait list registration will open.

To learn more, visit https://indianapolis.dinerenblanc.com/.