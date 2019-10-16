From fitness trackers to pest control, new Medicare wellness offerings

Open Enrollment is now underway for 2020 Medicare Plans.

Martin Esquivel, Vice President, Medicare Product Management, Anthem, Inc., shares more about some of this year’s wellness offerings designed to improve their health and well-being.



Open enrollment for 2020 Medicare plans takes place from October 15 to December 7, 2019. In its 2020 Medicare Advantage plans, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will offer consumers more services to choose from to help them improve their health and well-being.

Called Essential Extras, these services, offered by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are available through some of its Medicare Advantage plans in Indiana.

For 2020, a fitness tracker, support for service dogs, nutritional counseling with monthly pantry staples, and pest control are among the 10 wellness, social and support services that enrollees have access to, at no extra cost – many for the first time. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is a leading Medicare Advantage provider in Indiana.

These additional services reflect a growing emphasis by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to address the underlying medical, behavioral and environmental hurdles to healthier living for Medicare-eligible individuals. In Indiana individuals can choose one of the options below to be offered at no extra charge with many of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plans.

Essential Extras

• Healthy Nutrition: Based on qualifying clinical criteria, access to eight (8) sessions per year with a dietitian who can provide nutritional education support as well as monthly delivery of pantry staples (nonperishable items) to help make dietary changes. (New in 2020)

• Pest Control: Quarterly preventive treatments to regulate or eliminate the intrusion of household pests that may impact a chronic condition. (New in 2020)

• Health and Fitness Tracker: The member is provided a fitness tracker device as well as membership in programs to promote improved physical and mind fitness. (New in 2020)

• Service Dog Support: Up to $500 annual allowance to help pay for items used to care for a member’s service dog, such as leashes and vests. The dog much be certified under the Americans with Disabilities Act. (New in 2020)

• Healthy Food Deliveries: Up to 16 delivered meals four times each calendar year (64 total) to support members who are either discharged from an overnight stay at a hospital, have a Body Mass Index (BMI) more than 25 or less than 18, or has an A1C level more than 9.0.

• Transportation: Up to 60 one-way trips per year to health-related appointments or to obtain a service covered by the health plan.

• Personal Home Helper: Up to 124 hours of an in-home personal care aide for assistance with activities of daily living such as dressing, grooming, & bathing.

• Assistive Devices: Up to a $500 allowance for safety devices such as ADA toilet seats, shower stools, hand-held shower heads, and reaching devices.

• Day Center Visits: Up to 1 visit per week for adult day center services, in order to help older adults who need supervision and assistance.

• Alternative Medicine: Up to 24 acupuncture and/or therapeutic massage visits each calendar year.

Individuals interested in enrolling in one of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicare Advantage plans can do so during this year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2019, and continues through December 7, 2019 and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM