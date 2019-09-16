From food delivery to custom jewelry, click for discounts from Indiana Originals

Save BIG, just by being YOU!

Mel McMahon, Indiana Originals, is saying “thank you!” Thank you for supporting independent businesses. And in turn, Mel is helping give you great deals on products from Indiana Originals’ members! Mel says, “Supporting our members returns more money to Indiana, keeps our communities unique, and creates jobs. When you see the badge, you know you are supporting local!”

It’s Indiana Originals Deal Day! Here are the deals you can take advantage of this week:

Market Wagon: Started in 2016, Market Wagon operates local food delivery hubs across the Midwest. Market Wagon provides an online platform for local farms and artisans to sell and deliver their products. You’ll find hundreds of local foods when you shop the online farmers market that delivers—the easiest way to shop local!

Deal: Enter the code INDYSTYLE at checkout on MarketWagon.com to get HALF OFF your first order up to $40 (a potential $20 value). Offer ends 9/30/2019.

Website: https://marketwagon.com/

Karma Candles: Karma Candles was founded in 2017 when creator Cari Hahn finished breast cancer treatment. She returned to her healing roots using her degree in Art Therapy and started pouring luxury candles made from 100% American soy wax. Karma Candles are all natural and handmade, start to finish and environmentally safe. They are products you can introduce into your life and home without fear. They are hand-poured and hand-wicked and each batch is crafted and measured with care in Carmel, IN.

Deal: Enter the discount code IndyStyle at checkout on karmacandlesstore.com and receive 25% off all products. Offer ends 9/30/2019.

Website: https://www.karmacandlesstore.com/

Hoagies and Hops: A little bit of Philly right here in Indianapolis. Featuring Authentic cheesesteaks and hoagies, rolls shipped in from South Jersey, Pennsylvania Dutch and Philly snacks and side, and more! Located at 42nd and Boulevard just south of Butler. Online at hoagiesandhops.com.

Deal: 20% off entire catering order with a minimum $125 purchase. Pick Up Only. Call in or email your order and tell them you saw them with Indiana Originals on Indy Style! Offer ends 10/19/2019.

Website: https://hoagiesandhops.com/

Pam Hurst Designs: Pam Hurst Designs is an independent jewelry line based in Martinsville, IN. Her studio is above The Sterling Butterfly boutique. Pam specializes in interpreting stories from clients into custom pieces of jewelry. Her work has been featured on TV shows like “Jane the Virgin” and “Vampire Diaries.” Her work has been featured in the gift bags for The Academy Awards and The Golden Globes. She works in gold, silver, and gemstones. She describes her style as bold minimalism. Pam Hurst loves to transform life stories and experiences into wearable art for you!

Deal: Enter the discount code INDYSTYLE at checkout on pamhurst.com for 40% off Indiana jewelry, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. Also accepting orders by phone! Offer ends 9/30/2019.

Website: https://www.pamhurst.com/

These offers are good through at least the end of the month! Some even longer! To learn more about each member, visit IndianaOriginals.com.

About Indiana Originals: Indiana Originals is creating healthier, stronger communities and more jobs in Indiana by helping independent businesses stand out from their national competitors and getting them in front of the customers wanting to support local. Every business featured on IndianaOriginals.com has been approved for membership. That means the business is Indiana owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out-of-state franchise. When you spend your dollars with these Indiana Originals, three to five times more money stays in our local economy as compared to when you spend your money at a national chain.