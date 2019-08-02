From Pork Loin to Halibut, Experience New Flavors at Nesso Coast Italia

It's back-to-school week and Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here with a few of her favorite back-to-school items to help make that transition fun and easy for your family.

Vera Bradley Iconic Campus Backback With a classic silhouette and the added functionality of our Iconic styles, the Iconic Campus Backpack in colorful cotton is ideal for school, the office or an impromptu getaway. Lightweight and comfortable to carry, this best-loved bag will complement your sense of style and need for function. Check out all the extra pockets and special details (like a grommet for headphones) that make it the perfect practical choice for a day on the go. Our quilted cotton is colorful, lightweight, and packable Exterior features two zip pockets, two side slip pockets and a grommet for headphones Front zip compartment features three slip pockets, four pen slip pockets and an ID window Main compartment features two mesh slip pockets Laptop compartment Padded back and straps Zip closures Accommodates up to a 15" laptop