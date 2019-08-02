From Pork Loin to Halibut, Experience New Flavors at Nesso Coast Italia

Wow. The sauce in this dish? Ah, it’s “feet-stomping” good!
In our kitchen today, Carl Chambers, Executive Chef, Cunningham Restaurant Group, teams up with Kawika Pieper, Executive Chef, Nesso Coastal Italia, to show us Nesso’s new pork loin, halibut, and tomato salad dishes!
About Nesso:
Nesso Coastal Italia highlights the rich flavors and traditions of Italian cuisine with the lighter aspects of fresh coastal cuisine. Our menu offers a sampling of seafood, locally sourced meats and vegetables, fresh pasta, and other inspirational plates by the Nesso culinary team.
To learn more, visit: https://www.nesso-italia.com/ and www.crgdining.com.
