From Smartpens to Backpacks, New Gear for Back to School

An Adventure Watch, an iPhone Case… and more!

For kids headed back to school soon, Gadget Gram’s David Novak shares some of the latest products in the “techie” world!

Soundcore Wakey Alarm Clock/Speaker

$99.99; www.soundcore.com

Wakey’s all-in-one design streamlines your nightstand by combining the essentials into a compact bedside speaker. As you unwind for the night simply place your Qi-compatible device down on top of Wakey to recharge. The built-in wireless charging pad is powered by Anker technology and delivers a fast 10W charge for Samsung phones and 7.5W charge for iPhones. Wakey’s app lets you set up to 15 unique alarms and choose from 10 custom tones to deliver a wake-up call that won’t ruin your morning.

The Casery Dark Blue Agate iPhone Case

$32; www.thecasery.com

Casery’s iPhone cases will stand out this school year with several fresh styles. The Dark Blue Agate case features eye-catching bold blue hues that shimmers and shines. All Casery phone cases are drop-tested with military-grade standards. The Agate design is the perfect complement to any back-to-school look. It’s sleek and slim to easily fit into a pocket, purse or backpack. The signature matte finish is striking, offering style and scratch-free protection. It’s available in four additional Agate patterns: Pink & Blue, Dusty, Black & Gold, and Light Purple. Available for iPhone X/Xs, XR, XS Max, 8, 8 Plus, and 7/6s/6 Plus.

Creative Pebble Plus

$29.99; www.Creative.com

The Creative Pebble Plus is an impressive set of 2.1 USB-powered desktop speakers that comes with a newly-designed standalone subwoofer for supreme bass effects – making it the quintessential PC audio speaker upgrade. Features a brand new 4-inch down-firing ported subwoofer and formidable 2-inch mid-range drivers that are angled perfectly at 45 degrees to ensure that the sound reaches you through a precise and elevated sound stage. With a simple switch of a button, Pebble Plus is driven into High Gain mode, increasing its power output to 8W RMS for stronger bass and room-filling audio.

Livescribe Aegir Smartpen (Blue Dolphin Edition)

$109.95; www.livescribe.com

Study smart with the new Livescribe Aegir Smartpen Education Edition. Digitize your notes for easy searching and make audio recordings through the innovative Livescibe+ app on your mobile. Easily review an interactive version of your handwritten notes and media via the desktop app. Or be a rockstar and share notes with the gang via cloud.

SolGaard Hustle Pack

$145; www.solgaard.co

The everyday backpack for goal getters, creators, and entrepreneurs, it has anti-theft features, including an integrated and retractable cable lock, so you can lock the bag to something while locking it shut. It also has secret passport pockets and hidden pockets for credit cards. With a built-in USB port outside and a built-in powerbank storage spot with cable inside, this bag offers you a convenient way to charge your phone on the go.

Coros Vertix Adventure Watch

$699.99; www.coros.com

This smartwatch is the longest lasting, most powerful watch ever built and will help make running, cycling, climbing, and other activities safer and more efficient for all explorers. Extended 45-days of battery life in regular use and 60+ hours of battery life in full GPS mode. It was designed with mountain climbing in mind, and it provides 24/7 blood oxygen monitoring, altitude performance assessment and built-in alert system to notify the user when they are safe to resume climbing.

For more gadget fun, visit www.gadgetgram.com.