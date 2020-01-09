Fun Ways to Add Nutritious Superfood Broccoli to Your Plate

It’s the new year, and Tara Rochford, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Healthy Living Blogger, is focusing on what to ADD to our plates in 2020…lots of produce! This month, she’s highlighting a food that has super powers in her book, Broccoli!

Broccoli is in season, packed with nutrition and very versatile.

Broccoli facts:

● A cruciferous vegetable, in the same family as cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and cabbage

● Is very high in water (almost 90%), making it a hydrating food

● 1 cup of broccoli contains between 2 and 3 g of fiber, which is great for digestion and helping us feel full

● Broccoli contains a good amount of the plant compound Sulforaphane, which may protect our bodies against cancer.

● A half cup serving of broccoli contains about 70% of the daily value recommended of vitamin C

● Broccoli contains iron, folate, vitamin K, potassium, manganese, and a variety of other vitamins and minerals.

Broccoli Pizza Crust

Ingredients:

1 lb broccoli florets using the heads (about 7 ½ – 8 cups broccoli florets)

2 eggs

1 tablespoon garlic infused olive oil

1 tablespoon ground oats

1 tablespoon oregano

¼ teaspoon sea salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Chop the broccoli into florets and place in a food processor until the texture is similar to rice. You will want to have about 2 ½ – 3 cups of this grated broccoli. To steam the broccoli – place about ⅓ cup of water in a sauce pan and heat it until it steams. Add the broccoli, cover and turn off the heat. Allow to steam for about 5 minutes. Strain the broccoli from the water and squeeze it in a clean towel, paper towel, or nut milk bag to remove any excess water. This step is very important! In a large bowl, combine the eggs, oil, oat flour, oregano, salt and pepper. Mix in the broccoli until combined. Spread the mixture into two crusts (I like to make them round) that are about ¼ to ⅓ inch thick. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the edges are slightly brown and dry. Remove the pan with the crusts from the oven and allow to cool slightly. You can remove the crust from the pan and store in the fridge for use at a later time or top with desired toppings (anything goes here!). Bake for about 8 minutes or until your toppings are just the way you like them.

Not only is broccoli packed with vitamins, minerals, and natural cancer fighting power, but broccoli may also help lower cholesterol levels and be beneficial for heart health. This recipe is like eating homemade takeout, so delicious!

Broccoli Stir Fry

Ingredients:

For the Stir Fry

¼ cup chives, fresh or freeze dried

¼ cup green onion tops

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 cups lightly steamed broccoli

1 cup bell peppers, sliced

½ cup carrots, thinly sliced

About 1 more cup of any other vegetables you have on hand (snap peas, baby corn, celery, water chestnuts, zucchini, etc)

1 cup of cooked protein (I love tofu, tempeh, chicken or shrimp)

1 cup cooked brown rice to serve, can sub cauliflower rice here

For the sauce:

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup maple syrup

2 Tablespoons minced or grated ginger (about 1 inch)

2 teaspoons corn starch or arrowroot starch

2 teaspoons miso paste

2 teaspoons low sodium tamari or soy sauce

Crushed red pepper flakes to taste

Directions:

Stir Fry – To a large non-stick skillet, add the green onions and chives sprinkle with a dash of salt, drizzle with 1 Tbsp olive oil, and cook stirring occasionally for about 3-5 minutes or until scallions are soft and aromatic. To Cook Broccoli – To a medium microwave-safe bowl, add the broccoli, cover with water, cover bowl with wax paper, and cook on high power for 3 to 4 minutes, or until broccoli is crisp-tender; don’t overcook. Drain and set aside. Sauce – To a small bowl, add all ingredients and stir to combine; set aside. After scallions and chives are cooked, remove them from the skillet and place in a medium bowl; set aside. To the skillet, add the remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil. Add the carrots, bell peppers, water chestnuts and any other vegetables (except for the broccoli) and sauté for about 2 minutes. Then add the sauce. Allow mixture to simmer uncovered over high heat for 3 to 5 minutes,. Add the scallions, broccoli, and cooked protein of choice stir to combine, and cook for about 1 minute, just enough to rewarm the scallions and broccoli and coat with sauce. Serve alone or over the top of brown rice or cauliflower rice.

Other ways to use broccoli:

Roast broccoli with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper at 400 for 20-30 minutes.

Steam broccoli and top with a favorite sauce or herbs.

Chop broccoli and toss it into salads.

Add broccoli to your morning egg scramble.

