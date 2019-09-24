Gadget Guy shares cool new products for dorm rooms

Have a college kid living in a dorm? Check out these fun gadgets that are sure to have them enjoying their new pad even more!

The Gadget Guy David Novak shows us today’s products:

Zavor LUX LCD Multi-Cooker

$159.95; www.zavoramerica.com

Named the Best Multicooker in the market by America’s Test Kitchen. The LUX LCD functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker and so much more. It is designed with an interactive and easy to use digital LCD screen that features 10 cooking functions including Dessert, Eggs and Grains and more than 30 programmable settings for an amazing one-pot cooking experience.

Video: https://youtu.be/zyhc4bIrTSI

Drinkmate Spritzer

$79.99; www.idrinkproducts.com

Drinkmate Spritzer is the only hand-held portable carbonation system that can carbonate any beverage, anywhere, with both ease and speed. Easily adds flavor and fun to your drinks at outdoor barbeques, picnics, tailgate parties, or campsites. Patented detachable Fizz Infuser and dual-stage valve system allows better control on release of CO2. Easy to operate, easy to clean; no electricity or batteries required. Available in three modern colors: matte black, metallic red and pewter.

Video: https://youtu.be/eYtpzVfJy7s

Galanz Retro Mini Refrigerator (3.1 cu. ft.)

$199.99; www.galanz.com

Inspired by the past, but designed for the future, the Galanz Retro Mini Refrigerator offers a retro chrome design. With a capacity of 3.1 cubic feet, the Retro Mini Refrigerator features optional dual doors, adjustable thermostat control, and a true freezer compartment. To ease organization, it includes one full non-spill sliding glass shelf, one produce crisper with glass shelf, two full-sized door bins, and two condiment-sized adjustable door bins.

Video: https://a.sellpoint.net/a/5GjedWWY/h264.720p.5GjedWWY.mp4

DEEBOT OZMO 950 Vacuum

$799; www.ecovacs.com

With a 3 hour long battery life and premium navigation technology, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 deep cleans an entire home with its mopping and vacuuming capabilities with a single charge. Cutting edge Smart Navi 3.0 Mapping and Navigation Technology allow DEEBOT OZMO 950 to intelligently navigate and build a map of the home, allowing it to learn the most efficient cleaning routes. Working with the ECOVACS app, Amazon Echo, and Google Home, DEEBOT OZMO 950 is the intelligent robot cleaner to deep clean homes of all sizes.

Video: https://youtu.be/E83bLZO1y-g

Vanguard Dynamics Vail Amp

$249; www.vanguarddynamics.com

The Vail Amp easily turns any Amazon Echo Dot into an in-wall high-performance audio source. The small fully contained amplified assembly firmly holds the Dot in an attractive wall dock that allows for accurate voice intelligibility and convenient light switch level access to the Dot’s surface controls. Its high-power amplifier can be connected to up to two pairs of any in-ceiling, in-wall or cabinet speakers. The VAIL Amp becomes your in-wall volume control keypad, voice control, and streaming music source.

Video: https://youtu.be/-tkAr_9aB0w

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.

