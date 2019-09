Give your table setting the “feel of fall” while spending hardly any money to do it!

Candace Wylie, FoodLoveTog.com, shares a few ideas, along with TWO perfect fall recipes complete with one of the favorite tastes of the season – apples.

Apple Nachos

https://www.yellowblissroad.com/caramel-apple-pretzel-nachos/

Apple Crisp

https://www.landolakes.com/recipe/19243/old-fashioned-apple-crisp/

To learn more, visit www.FoodLoveTog.com.