Geek out your stocking with The Pop Insider

Maddie Michalik, Senior Editor, The Pop Insider, shares some fun holiday stocking stuffer ideas for you or a friend!



TOM RIDDLE’S DIARY (WOW! STUFF)

● Tom Riddle used his diary to store all of his secrets and memories. This all new diary set allows Harry Potter fans to leave their own notes and messages with the included invisible ink pen, which can only be seen under

the glowing wand’s UV light.

● All you have to do is hover the tip over the pages, and what you have written will be magically revealed. This ensures that all your deepest secrets can be left safe and perfectly hidden, as long as you make sure to always carry your wand!

● The wand is designed to be attached to a key ring, so keeping it safe and hidden from Muggles should be no problem.

● To make sure true Harry Potter fans feel like they’re writing their hidden notes in the real thing, the diary is designed to look just like Tom

Riddle’s actual diary.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $17.99

● Available: Amazon

WIZARD OF OZ X ALEX AND ANI (ALEX AND ANI)

● Follow the yellow brick road!

● Discover a brand-new collection of dreamy charms made to remind you that everything you need to succeed is already inside of you – and on your wrist.

● Wizard of Oz fans can choose from a variety of bracelets and necklaces featuring iconic symbols and memorable quotes from the film, including ruby slippers and Toto in a basket.

● MSRP: $29.99-$79.99

● Available: alexandani.com

POKÉMON SWORD & POKÉMON SHIELD

(NINTENDO)

● A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

● Become a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a new journey in the Galar

region, and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta.

● MSRP: $59.99

● Available: Amazon

WONDER WOMAN MOVIE COLLECTIBLE (CRYPTOZOIC)

● Wonder Woman redefined Super Heroes on the big screen by showing the ability of a woman to change the world with her strength and sense of justice.

● This figure reflects the power of the iconic Amazonian princess, as she wields a sword and wears her trademark armor, ready to battle at a moment’s notice.

● Figure was designed by Pedro Astudillo and sculpted by Anders

Ehrenborg.

● MSRP: $29.99

● Available: cryptozoic.com

THE OFFICE POP! FIGURES (FUNKO)

● The Office cast has been Pop!ped, featuring Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Kevin Malone, Toby Flenderson, and Darryl Philbin.

● Each Funko is unique to its character and even comes with accessories, like Michael’s iconic World’s Best Boss mug and Kevin’s famous pot of chili.

● MSRP: $10 each

● Available: Amazon, Funko, Entertainment Earth



STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FIGURE ASSORTMENT

(HASBRO)

● Inspired by STAR WARS

‘70s-style action figures, the STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION

3.75-inch-scale figures feature Kenner-style figure design and detailing, and make a great addition to any nostalgic fan’s STAR WARS collection.

● Imagine the excitement of the ‘70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun, and Kenner began releasing classic STAR WARS figures for avid fans of the space saga.

● With figures inspired by the original sculpt and design of the ‘70s, the STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION lets fans and collectors continue their collection from a galaxy far, far away!

● Characters in this assortment include LUKE SKYWALKER, DARTH VADER, PRINCESS LEIA, CHEWBACCA, HAN SOLO, and STORMTROOPER.

● Each sold separately.

● MSRP: $9.99

● Available: Target

ARCADE CLASSICS (BASIC FUN!)

● The most popular arcade games from decades past have reemerged in a miniature size!

● Mini Arcade Games are scaled down versions of classic games featuring authentic game play and nostalgic appeal, with retro-styling and sounds just like you remember!

● Replica mini arcade game looks, sounds and plays like the original! Perfect for fans or collectors looking to share this classic with the

new generation.

● Games include Ms. Pac-Man, Fix-It Felix Jr., Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, Frogger, and more!

● Age: 8+

● MSRP: $19.99-35.99

● Available: Walmart

