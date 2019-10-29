Georgetown Market mixes up the smoothie of the month

There’s so much more than just a MARKET at Georgetown Market.
In our kitchen today, the crew makes us their new and upcoming smoothie of the month – “The Golden Spud!”
Golden Spud
1 1/2 Cups Frozen Diced Sweet Potato
1 1/2 – tbsp Oats
1 – scoop of Garden of Life Golden Milk Powder
1 – tbsp Local Honey or Local Maple Syrup
1 1/4 – Cup Rice Milk
Place all ingredients in a blender.
Blend until smooth.
Serve.
Winter Ratatouille Stuffed Pepper
Ratatouille Filling:
½ – Cup Carrot
½ – Cup Zucchini
½ – Cup Yellow Squash
½ – Cup Eggplant
½ – Cup Sweet Potato
½ – Cup Red Beet
1 ⅓ – tbsp Thyme
1 – tbsp Salt
1 – tbsp Pepper
3 – tbsp Olive Oil
Chutney:
¾ Cup – Canned Diced Tomato
¾ Cup – Small Yellow Onion (Small Dice)
1 ¾ – tbsp Garlic
¾ – tbsp Thyme
½ – tbsp Oregano
1 – tbsp Tomato Paste
½ – tbsp Lemon Zest
1 – tbsp Grapeseed Oil
Build:
Chutney
Ratatouille Veg
3 – Whole Bell Peppers
Ratatouille Filling:
Peel and medium dice Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Sweet Potato, and Beets
Toss in Grapeseed Oil, Salt, Pepper, and Thyme. Roast at 350 for 20 – 25 minutes or until slightly brown and still slightly firm. Set aside
Chutney:
Saute onions in Olive Oil until translucent, then add garlic, Thyme, Oregano, and Tomato Paste, allow to cook for 5 min. Add drained diced tomatoes
Allow simmering for 10 min, pull from heat and add lemon zest. Set Aside
Build:
Toss ratatouille veg filling with 3/4 Cup of chutney to coat, fill peppers to top with ratatouille veg, mounding a small amount on top, roast for 15 minutes.
Finish with a dollop of Tomato Chutney on top before serving.
Georgetown Birthday Celebration on Nov. 9th 11a-3p
To learn more, visit:
https://georgetownmarket.com/
https://www.facebook.com/GeorgetownMarket/
Instagram: georgetownmarket
Twitter: georgetownmarkt