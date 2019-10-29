Georgetown Market mixes up the smoothie of the month

There’s so much more than just a MARKET at Georgetown Market.

In our kitchen today, the crew makes us their new and upcoming smoothie of the month – “The Golden Spud!”

Golden Spud

1 1/2 Cups Frozen Diced Sweet Potato

1 1/2 – tbsp Oats

1 – scoop of Garden of Life Golden Milk Powder

1 – tbsp Local Honey or Local Maple Syrup

1 1/4 – Cup Rice Milk

Place all ingredients in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Serve.

Winter Ratatouille Stuffed Pepper

Ratatouille Filling:

½ – Cup Carrot

½ – Cup Zucchini

½ – Cup Yellow Squash

½ – Cup Eggplant

½ – Cup Sweet Potato

½ – Cup Red Beet

1 ⅓ – tbsp Thyme

1 – tbsp Salt

1 – tbsp Pepper

3 – tbsp Olive Oil

Chutney:

¾ Cup – Canned Diced Tomato

¾ Cup – Small Yellow Onion (Small Dice)

1 ¾ – tbsp Garlic

¾ – tbsp Thyme

½ – tbsp Oregano

1 – tbsp Tomato Paste

½ – tbsp Lemon Zest

1 – tbsp Grapeseed Oil

Build:

Chutney

Ratatouille Veg

3 – Whole Bell Peppers

Ratatouille Filling:

Peel and medium dice Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Sweet Potato, and Beets

Toss in Grapeseed Oil, Salt, Pepper, and Thyme. Roast at 350 for 20 – 25 minutes or until slightly brown and still slightly firm. Set aside

Chutney:

Saute onions in Olive Oil until translucent, then add garlic, Thyme, Oregano, and Tomato Paste, allow to cook for 5 min. Add drained diced tomatoes

Allow simmering for 10 min, pull from heat and add lemon zest. Set Aside

Build:

Toss ratatouille veg filling with 3/4 Cup of chutney to coat, fill peppers to top with ratatouille veg, mounding a small amount on top, roast for 15 minutes.

Finish with a dollop of Tomato Chutney on top before serving.

Georgetown Birthday Celebration on Nov. 9th 11a-3p

To learn more, visit:

https://georgetownmarket.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GeorgetownMarket/

Instagram: georgetownmarket

Twitter: georgetownmarkt