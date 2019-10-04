Get an exclusive first look at a Broadway-bound musical

It’s “Broadway in the making!”

Get access to Broadway’s creative process behind-the-scenes with the new non-profit arts organization, Discovering Broadway!

Joel Kirk, founder and Artistic Director, Discovering Broadway, tells us more:

Launched September 24, the organization will host the composer, lyricist, bookwriter, actors and director of a select Broadway-bound musical for a two-week intensive creative workshop. These typically happen in New York City and are not made available to the public. During this two-week creative process, Discovering Broadway will supply Broadway artists with creative resources for the musical’s development team to live and work in Central Indiana as they explore the artistic potential of the show and bring the story to exhilarating first life for its world premiere.

The two-week process prepares the show for its Broadway debut and provides an exclusive

first look as it culminates with the actors presenting the show, scripts in hand, to its first audience, right here in Central Indiana.

For the inaugural year, the local artists will also have the opportunity to audition to be in the pre-Broadway workshop, as well as participate in master classes and public forums with the Broadway actors and producers.

Carmel native and Ball State graduate, Joel Kirk founded Discovering Broadway as a way to benefit both the Central Indiana arts community and Broadway colleagues. Kirk, the organization’s Artistic Director, is a New York City theatre director and producer who specializes in the development of new plays and musicals.

Discovering Broadway will announce the first Broadway-bound musical to come to Central Indiana in the coming weeks [Date]. The pre-Broadway process for the first musical will take place in February 2020.

About Discovering Broadway

Discovering Broadway brings the pre-Broadway experience to Central Indiana. As the only non-profit that exclusively works with pre-Broadway shows, this unique education opportunity benefits both the local community by giving Indiana audiences/artists ground-level access to pre-Broadway, and the musical by offering an artistic escape from New York with expenses paid for during the pre-Broadway process. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Joel Kirk

Joel Kirk is a New York City theatre director and producer who specializes in the development of new plays and musicals. He has worked with New World Stages, Playwrights Horizons, NYMF, The Lark, New Dramatists, Sheen Center, Hudson Guild Theatre, to name a few. Recently he worked with Tony Award Winner Reed Birney and Tony Award Nominee Sydney Lucas on the play Changeover. He has guest directed for NYU’s Grad Playwriting Program, Ball State University, Juilliard, and Fordham University’s Playwriting Program. He is the Chairman/CEO of Joel Kirk Productions: a company that produces commercial theatre. Before launching Discovering Broadway, Joel joined NewYorkRep as their first Associate Artistic Director. As a filmmaker, his documentary Race Across America: Gears to a Cure premiered at Flix Brewhouse in Indianapolis. In 2012, his film Rotating Clock won Heartland Film Festival High School Competition. Joel graduate Ball State University with a degree in Theatrical Directing. You can learn more at joel-kirk.com or follow him on Instagram at joeltkirk.

To learn more, visit http://discoveringbroadway.org.