Get Jumping with Firefighter Tim’s Trampoline Workout

She might be the most adorable “rebounder” we ever did see!

On today’s Indy Style, Firefighter Tim brings along his 4-year-old daughter Maria to show us how “rebounding” on a mini trampoline can be fun and good for you, too!

Jump into great shape (as told by Tim)

I’ve talked before about the benefits of rebounding. So I tried out the Jumpsport Fitness Trampoline — let’s just say it really delivers on a Fantastic fun workout that will help you jump into great shape. This trampoline is by far the best mini fitness trampoline I’ve used. It is also quiet and sturdy because of its design. It’s smooth and easy on your landing, particularly very easy on your joints. Besides using the trampoline to spike your heart rate and burn calories, there are many ways to use it for resistance training and core exercises. I also put this trampoline to the test with my five daughters and the Jumpsport didn’t disappoint. My kids love jumping on it. The great part about that is my kids are exercising and don’t even realize it because they are having so much fun.

TOP 5 BENEFITS OF REBOUNDING

Weight Loss

Cardio

Lymphatic System

Balance & Mental Health

Keep Your Body Young

REBOUNDING IS GOOD FOR THE LYMPHATIC SYSTEM

One of the benefits of rebounding is that it positively affects your body at a molecular and cellular level. Many oncologists recommend their patients to start rebounding even after they are in remission to help cleanse the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is how your body gets rid of harmful things and is key to overall health. The lymphatic system also supports your immune system so if you run out of airborne, don’t stress; just jump on your trampoline!

(Information above from Jumpsport.com)

