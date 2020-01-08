Get rid of the extra pounds in 2020 with help from SHarper Medical Weight Loss

Considering a weight loss “resolution or intention” for 2020? If so, consider SHarper Medical Weight Loss to help you reach your targeted goal.

Dr. Jaime Harper from SHarper Medical Weight Loss, tells us more:

  • Dr. Harper is board certified in the most up-to-date treatment plans and medications to aid in weight loss
  • Every patient’s treatment plan is customized using a variety of weight loss medications with lifestyle modifications to achieve healthy, sustainable weight loss
  • Patients buy their own food, no need to purchase supplements or shakes through the SHarper Medical office

    To learn more, visit https://sharpersurgery.com/medical-weight-loss.

