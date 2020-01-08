Get rid of the extra pounds in 2020 with help from SHarper Medical Weight Loss

As we start to lose a little elasticity in our skin, we find that our same old makeup routine just doesn’t do the job like it once did. Brandie Price, Makeup Artist & Image Consultant, shares a few Do’s and Don’ts that can help you freshen up your look!

DO choose a liquid foundation over a powder or mineral based foundation. I know this may sound counterintuitive, but a lighter weight liquid foundation has less tendency to settle in to fine lines and wrinkles than a powder. Choosing something lightweight and really sheering out the foundation in the areas with the fine lines is the key. Many liquid foundations have great skin care components, and can really help in combating additional aging. Choose one that has a complimentary texture for your skin. If you have more dry skin, choose a foundation that has a richer texture. If you find your skin to be more oily, choose a foundation that has a lighter texture.