Get strong with high-intensity bootcamp-style group exercise class

It’s a one-hour, high-intensity bootcamp-style group exercise class that’ll get you toned and moving.

Here to show us how it’s done is Kristy Meza, STRONG by Zumba Master Trainer.

WHAT IS STRONG by Zumba®?

• STRONG by Zumba® is a one-hour, high-intensity bootcamp-style group exercise class that combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music, reverse engineered to match every single move. You will burn calories while toning arms, legs, abs and glutes

• Plyometric or explosive moves like high knees, burpees, and jumping jacks are interchanged with isometric moves like lunges, squats, and kickboxing.

• STRONG by Zumba is NOT a variation of Zumba and it’s not a dance class

• The main differentiator in STRONG by Zumba vs. other high-intensity workouts, is the relationship of moving in sync to the music

• You will find that, in a class, you are doing more burpees, squats, lunges, etc., than you ever thought you were capable of doing because of the music

• We partnered with some of the best music producers in the world, including Timbaland, Krewella, Steve Aoki and Sevn Thomas

HOW PEOPLE CAN TRY STRONG BY ZUMBA

• Find a class at STRONGbyZumba.com

• 60-minute version is available on Amazon.com

• 20-minute and 60-minute versions are available on Fitplan!

• We even have 7-min targeted workouts available on YouTube

Gyms that are offering STRONG by Zumba classes in the US:

• 24 Hour Fitness locations across the country

• You Fit

• Gold’s Gyms (globally)

• Midtown Athletic Club

SOCIAL MEDIA OF STRONG BY ZUMBA

https://www.instagram.com/strongbyzumba/?hl=en

WEBSITE OF STRONG BY ZUMBA

https://strong.zumba.com/en-US/class