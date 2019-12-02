Gift a GOAT and change a life

“Give a gift and change a life” this holiday season with gifts like goats, education, and child sponsorship that empower kids to create lasting change.

Amy Claire Patterson, World Vision Spokesperson, shares more about World Vision’s Gift Catalog and how it helps provide long-term solutions to poverty, emergency humanitarian assistance and advocates on behalf of the poor and works in nearly 100 countries including the U.S.

• Giving Tuesday began in 2012, it is a global movement which has turned the Tuesday after Thanksgiving into a day devoted to giving back. Any gift given to World Vision on Giving Tuesday, December 3, will be matched with a donation of up to $1 million in product from Thirty-One Gifts to help communities around the world with items to support new moms, deliver medical supplies, and keep girls in school.

• For $85, one goat can help lift a family out of poverty by providing life-saving nutrients for their children and a steady source of income, producing up to 16 cups of milk a day. Families can sell the surplus milk, yogurt and cheese to buy essentials like medicine and school supplies for their children, and a healthy goat can produce 2 offspring a year which are often shared with neighbors making a better life for the whole village.

• Many families use World Vision’s Gift Catalog as a teaching tool, giving children a tangible way to learn about the needs of others.

