Whether it’s door-buster sales or online super savings, we’re all looking for deals as we kick off the shopping season on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here to help with some great gift suggestions and gift-buying strategies is Tech and Lifestyle Journalist Anna De Souza.

For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA, VISIT ORLANDO, SKYSCANNER, ECOVAC