Global initiative empowers women in business

Women-owned businesses face unique challenges that can make it more difficult to succeed.

A unique initiative called “SHE’S NEXT, EMPOWERED BY VISA” is providing help for women entrepreneurs with everything from marketing to business loans and e-commerce.

Joining us from Washington, D.C. to explain is Michele Herron, one of the top e-commerce experts in the country and the Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy, Marketing and Small and Medium Businesses for Visa’s Cyber Source business.

For more information, visit: www.Visa.com/shesnext.

