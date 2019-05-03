Go behind the scenes at IRT's "You Can't Take It With You" Video

In the mood for a few laughs? Need an "escape" from life's everyday worries? Well, then check out IRT's latest production, "You Can't Take It With You."

Amber goes LIVE ON LOCATION to the Indiana Repertory Theatre to chat with Brian Newman, Production Manager of the Indiana Repertory Theatre, along with two of the play's characters, Carlos Medina Maldonado, playing Ed, and Janyce Caraballo, playing Alice.

Through May 19, OneAmerica Stage at Indiana Repertory TheatreShow Plot:Alice loves her eccentric family, but what if her fiancé’s straight-laced parents don’t feel the same way? Brimming with colorful characters, this Pulitzer Prize-winning farce with heart brings people together in a comedy classic that ignites fireworks of laughter!APPROXIMATE RUN TIME: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one 15-minute intermissionTickets starting at $25

To learn more, visit www.irtlive.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA REPERTORY THEATRE

