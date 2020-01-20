Go meat free for the ‘Big Game” with protein alternatives

There’s no reason those who don’t eat meat can’t enjoy some hardy snacks during the ‘Big Game’ coming up next month. This morning, Chef Ricky Hatfield, Executive Chef, Ellison Brewing Co. showed us a couple of recipes with alternatives to give you the feel and taste of protein without making you go against your lifestyle.
Vegan Chili
Ingredients:
|10
|Oz
|Textured Vegetable Protein
|1
|Qt
|CRUSHED TOMATO
|1
|Qt
|DICED TOMATO
|1
|12 oz Can
|BLACK BEANS
|1
|12 oz Can
|CHILI BEANS
|1
|EA
|ONION, SMALL DICE
|1.5
|EA
|CELERY SMALL DICE
|4
|EA
|JALAPENO DICED
|¼
|CUP
|GARLIC, CHOPPED
|1
|4 oz Can
|ROASTED RED PEPPER DICED
|2
|EA
|BAY LEAF
|2
|Qt
|VEGGIE STOCK
|1
|Can
|TIRAMISU STOUT BEER
|1
|TBSP
|CUMIN GROUND
|2
|TBSP
|BLACK PEPPER GROUND
|1
|TBSP
|SALT
|4
|Oz
|TOMATO PASTE
|3
|TBSP
|GARLIC POWDER
|3
|TBSP
|ONION POWDER
|1
|CUP
|CHILI POWDER
Directions:
- Sweat onions, garlic peppers with small amount of oil.
- Combine all spices and cook for 5min.
- Add beer and reduce by half
- Add tvp, beans and tomato product and cook for 30min.
- Reserve for service or follow proper cooling procedures.
- Prep time: 50min. cook time: 40min.
- Shelf life: 7 days
Crab and Grilled Corn Dip
Ingredients:
|2
|Pound
|Cream cheese
|.25
|Qt
|Hvy cream
|1
|tsp
|Seafood seasoning
|1
|Cup
|Corn, roasted
|1
|Tbsp
|Shallots
|1
|Tbsp
|Garlic
|1
|Tsp
|Chili flake
|1
|Cup
|Hazy Pale Ale
|1
|Cup
|Half and Half
|1
|Tsp
|Tajin spice
|1
|Tbsp
|Butter
|1
|Pound
|Lump crab meat
Directions:
- Sweat garlic and shallot in butter
- Deglaze with hazy ipa
- Add heavy cream and reduce by ¼
- Add seasonings
- In chunks combine cream cheese and whisk until melting
- Blend with stick blender
- Whisk in ½ & 1/2
- Fold in crab meat
- Reserve for service or refrigerate
Buffalo Seitan Dip
Ingredients:
|10
|Oz
|Seitan
|1
|Pound
|Cream Cheese
|1
|Cup
|Ranch Dressing
|¾
|Cup
|Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
|¼
|Cup
|Circle City Lager Beer
|1
|Cup
|Shredded Cheddar