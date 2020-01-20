Go meat free for the ‘Big Game’ with protein alternatives

There’s no reason those who don’t eat meat can’t enjoy some hardy snacks during the ‘Big Game’ coming up next month. This morning, Chef Ricky Hatfield, Executive Chef, Ellison Brewing Co. showed us a couple of recipes with alternatives to give you the feel and taste of protein without making you go against your lifestyle.

Vegan Chili

Ingredients:

10 Oz Textured Vegetable Protein 1 Qt CRUSHED TOMATO 1 Qt DICED TOMATO 1 12 oz Can BLACK BEANS 1 12 oz Can CHILI BEANS 1 EA ONION, SMALL DICE 1.5 EA CELERY SMALL DICE 4 EA JALAPENO DICED ¼ CUP GARLIC, CHOPPED 1 4 oz Can ROASTED RED PEPPER DICED 2 EA BAY LEAF 2 Qt VEGGIE STOCK 1 Can TIRAMISU STOUT BEER 1 TBSP CUMIN GROUND 2 TBSP BLACK PEPPER GROUND 1 TBSP SALT 4 Oz TOMATO PASTE 3 TBSP GARLIC POWDER 3 TBSP ONION POWDER 1 CUP CHILI POWDER

Directions:

Sweat onions, garlic peppers with small amount of oil. Combine all spices and cook for 5min. Add beer and reduce by half Add tvp, beans and tomato product and cook for 30min. Reserve for service or follow proper cooling procedures.

Prep time: 50min. cook time: 40min.

Shelf life: 7 days

Crab and Grilled Corn Dip

Ingredients:

2 Pound Cream cheese .25 Qt Hvy cream 1 tsp Seafood seasoning 1 Cup Corn, roasted 1 Tbsp Shallots 1 Tbsp Garlic 1 Tsp Chili flake 1 Cup Hazy Pale Ale 1 Cup Half and Half 1 Tsp Tajin spice 1 Tbsp Butter 1 Pound Lump crab meat

Directions:

Sweat garlic and shallot in butter Deglaze with hazy ipa Add heavy cream and reduce by ¼ Add seasonings In chunks combine cream cheese and whisk until melting Blend with stick blender Whisk in ½ & 1/2 Fold in crab meat Reserve for service or refrigerate

Buffalo Seitan Dip

Ingredients: