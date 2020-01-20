Indy Style Recipes

Go meat free for the ‘Big Game’ with protein alternatives

Go meat free for the ‘Big Game” with protein alternatives

Share

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

There’s no reason those who don’t eat meat can’t enjoy some hardy snacks during the ‘Big Game’ coming up next month. This morning, Chef Ricky Hatfield, Executive Chef, Ellison Brewing Co. showed us a couple of recipes with alternatives to give you the feel and taste of protein without making you go against your lifestyle.

Vegan Chili

Ingredients:

10 Oz Textured Vegetable Protein
1 Qt CRUSHED TOMATO
1 Qt DICED TOMATO
1 12 oz Can BLACK BEANS
1 12 oz Can CHILI BEANS
1 EA ONION, SMALL DICE
1.5 EA CELERY SMALL DICE
4 EA JALAPENO DICED
¼ CUP GARLIC, CHOPPED
1 4 oz Can ROASTED RED PEPPER DICED
2 EA BAY LEAF
2 Qt VEGGIE STOCK
1 Can TIRAMISU STOUT BEER
1 TBSP CUMIN GROUND
2 TBSP BLACK PEPPER GROUND
1 TBSP SALT
4 Oz TOMATO PASTE
3 TBSP GARLIC POWDER
3 TBSP ONION POWDER
1 CUP CHILI POWDER

Directions:

  1. Sweat onions, garlic peppers with small amount of oil.
  2. Combine all spices and cook for 5min.
  3. Add beer and reduce by half
  4. Add tvp, beans and tomato product and cook for 30min.
  5. Reserve for service or follow proper cooling procedures.
  • Prep  time: 50min.   cook time: 40min.
  • Shelf life: 7 days

Crab and Grilled Corn Dip

Ingredients:

2 Pound Cream cheese
.25 Qt Hvy cream
1 tsp Seafood seasoning
1 Cup Corn, roasted
1 Tbsp Shallots
1 Tbsp Garlic
1 Tsp Chili flake
1 Cup Hazy Pale Ale
1 Cup Half and Half
1 Tsp Tajin spice
1 Tbsp Butter
1 Pound Lump crab meat

Directions:

  1. Sweat garlic and shallot in butter
  2. Deglaze with hazy ipa
  3. Add heavy cream and reduce by ¼
  4. Add seasonings
  5. In chunks combine cream cheese and whisk until melting
  6. Blend with stick blender
  7. Whisk in ½ & 1/2
  8. Fold in crab meat
  9. Reserve for service or refrigerate

Buffalo Seitan Dip

Go meat free for the ‘Big Game’ with protein alternatives

Share

Ingredients:

10 Oz Seitan
1 Pound Cream Cheese
1 Cup Ranch Dressing
¾ Cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
¼ Cup Circle City Lager Beer
1 Cup Shredded Cheddar

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE INDY STYLE RECIPES STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

by: Amir Vera and Rafael Romo, CNN /

There’s no reason those who don’t eat meat can’t enjoy some hardy snacks during the ‘Big Game’ coming up next month. This morning, Chef Ricky Hatfield, Executive Chef, Ellison Brewing Co. showed us a couple of recipes with alternatives to give you the feel and taste of protein without making you go against your lifestyle.

Vegan Chili

Ingredients:

10 Oz Textured Vegetable Protein
1 Qt CRUSHED TOMATO
1 Qt DICED TOMATO
1 12 oz Can BLACK BEANS
1 12 oz Can CHILI BEANS
1 EA ONION, SMALL DICE
1.5 EA CELERY SMALL DICE
4 EA JALAPENO DICED
¼ CUP GARLIC, CHOPPED
1 4 oz Can ROASTED RED PEPPER DICED
2 EA BAY LEAF
2 Qt VEGGIE STOCK
1 Can TIRAMISU STOUT BEER
1 TBSP CUMIN GROUND
2 TBSP BLACK PEPPER GROUND
1 TBSP SALT
4 Oz TOMATO PASTE
3 TBSP GARLIC POWDER
3 TBSP ONION POWDER
1 CUP CHILI POWDER

Directions:

  1. Sweat onions, garlic peppers with small amount of oil.
  2. Combine all spices and cook for 5min.
  3. Add beer and reduce by half
  4. Add tvp, beans and tomato product and cook for 30min.
  5. Reserve for service or follow proper cooling procedures.
  • Prep  time: 50min.   cook time: 40min.
  • Shelf life: 7 days

Crab and Grilled Corn Dip

Ingredients:

2 Pound Cream cheese
.25 Qt Hvy cream
1 tsp Seafood seasoning
1 Cup Corn, roasted
1 Tbsp Shallots
1 Tbsp Garlic
1 Tsp Chili flake
1 Cup Hazy Pale Ale
1 Cup Half and Half
1 Tsp Tajin spice
1 Tbsp Butter
1 Pound Lump crab meat

Directions:

  1. Sweat garlic and shallot in butter
  2. Deglaze with hazy ipa
  3. Add heavy cream and reduce by ¼
  4. Add seasonings
  5. In chunks combine cream cheese and whisk until melting
  6. Blend with stick blender
  7. Whisk in ½ & 1/2
  8. Fold in crab meat
  9. Reserve for service or refrigerate

Buffalo Seitan Dip

Go meat free for the ‘Big Game’ with protein alternatives

Share

Ingredients:

10 Oz Seitan
1 Pound Cream Cheese
1 Cup Ranch Dressing
¾ Cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
¼ Cup Circle City Lager Beer
1 Cup Shredded Cheddar

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

Top Video /

Weed may not ease sleep problems, especially for regular users, studies say

News /

Donations allow family to renovate home for girl in wheelchair

News /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.