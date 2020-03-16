Go-to Places for families during this time of social distancing

Indy with Kids is the go-to for places to go and events to attend with children. During this time of social distancing, canceled events, an unexpected hiatus from school, daycare and other daily activities, Katy Mann hasn’t stopped searching for a way to help families stay entertained.
Turkey Run State Park
Hike at the Marian University Eco Lab
Kid-friendly hiking trails in Indianapolis
Go on a StoryWalk
Attend an Indy with Kids Virtual PLAYdate
Find all of these ideas for places to put social distancing into play and some really fun at-home activity ideas on Indywithkids.com.