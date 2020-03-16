Go-to Places for families during this time of social distancing

Indy with Kids is the go-to for places to go and events to attend with children. During this time of social distancing, canceled events, an unexpected hiatus from school, daycare and other daily activities, Katy Mann hasn’t stopped searching for a way to help families stay entertained.

Turkey Run State Park

Hike at the Marian University Eco Lab

Kid-friendly hiking trails in Indianapolis

Go on a StoryWalk

Attend an Indy with Kids Virtual PLAYdate

Find all of these ideas for places to put social distancing into play and some really fun at-home activity ideas on Indywithkids.com.