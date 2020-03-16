Indy Style

Go-to Places for families during this time of social distancing

Go-to Places for families during this time of social distancing

Share

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Indy with Kids is the go-to for places to go and events to attend with children. During this time of social distancing, canceled events, an unexpected hiatus from school, daycare and other daily activities, Katy Mann hasn’t stopped searching for a way to help families stay entertained.

Turkey Run State Park
Hike at the Marian University Eco Lab
Kid-friendly hiking trails in Indianapolis
Go on a StoryWalk
Attend an Indy with Kids Virtual PLAYdate

Find all of these ideas for places to put social distancing into play and some really fun at-home activity ideas on Indywithkids.com.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amazon John brings in a PYTHON SNAKE, a bunny rabbit and a turtle

Indy Style /

GO GREEN for National Nutrition Month with Annessa’s Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

Indy Style /

Titus Bakery helps celebrate Indy Style’s 10th Anniversary

Indy Style /

Hoosier hotels land ‘four diamond’ distinction

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.