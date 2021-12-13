Indy Style

Graeter’s Ice Cream celebrates the season with eggnog and peppermint stick ice creams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The wait is over! Graeter’s Ice Cream has debuted their annual seasonal flavors — eggnog and peppermint stick.

The eggnog ice cream warms the heart with a traditional spiced holiday flavor! Holiday flavors come through in this blend of eggs, rum, and nutmeg.

The peppermint Stick ice cream is bejeweled with bits of peppermint candy and flavored with peppermint oil.

Graeter’s Ice Cream has been using quality ingredients to produce French Pot ice cream in small batches for more than 150 years.

You can find the eggnog & peppermint stick ice cream at Graeter’s scoop shops or online at http://www.graeters.com!

Graeter’s Noel Sundae

Ingredients:

1 Pint of Graeter’s Peppermint Ice Cream

Homemade Chocolate Bundt Cake

Whipped Cream

Marshmallow sauce

Hot Fudge

Peppermint Candies

Directions:

Top your chocolate cake with Graeter’s Peppermint Ice Cream and a dollop of whipped cream Then, drizzle with marshmallow and hot fudge syrup & peppermint candies for the perfect holiday dessert!

Graeter’s Eggnog Milkshake

Ingredients:

Eggnog ice cream

Milk

Whipped cream

Sprinkles

Directions: