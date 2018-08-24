Grandparent's Guide to Indy with Kids Video

Spending time with your grandkids can be a blast and we know exactly where you can both have a great time!

Katy Mann, founder of Indy with Kids, shares fun ideas and places you can take your grandkids.

For the littlest ones, check out these escape-free play places;

The Urban Chalkboard452 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, INClosed on Sunday, ages 9 months - 8 years, $12/ child, $40 for a 5-visit pass, reserve online before arrival and save $2 on admission.

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN

Closed on Sunday, All Ages, Starts at $8 per person and varies by date.

For your elementary school aged kiddos, here are a variety of well loved options for many tastes.

Peewinkles Puppet Studio

650 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis (New location inside the IN State Museum)

Various dates, All Ages, $10-13/ticket (2 and under are free)

Beef & Boards Dinner Theater

9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis

Various dates, All Ages, $44-69/ticket (A $6 per ticket discount for kids age 3-15, Kids under 3 not allowed)

Nine Lives Cat Cafe1315 Shelby St #1, IndianapolisAdmission $5 per person for one hour. Cafe drinks extra.Pre-teens and older will find their fun at these hot spots

Exotic Feline Rescue Center

2221 E. Ashboro Road, Center Point, IN

Open 10am - 5 pm Daily, All Ages, $10/adult, $5/children 12 and under

Punch Bowl Social120 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN (Inside Circle Center Mall)Various hours, All Ages, Prices vary depending on food and activities purchased.

If your grandkids' ages run the gamut, here are some other ideas

Clowes Hall

4602 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

Various dates, All Ages, Price Varies

Swim Time

Various Indianapolis area locations

Various dates, All Ages, Price dependent on Location

Indiana Repertory Theatre

140 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN

Various dates, All Ages, Price Varies

Game Day

Various Indianapolis Locations

Various dates, All Ages, Price dependent on location

Find more information about all of these activities and even more ideas for things to do with your grandkids in Indy.

