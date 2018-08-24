Grandparent's Guide to Indy with Kids
Spending time with your grandkids can be a blast and we know exactly where you can both have a great time!
Katy Mann, founder of Indy with Kids, shares fun ideas and places you can take your grandkids.
For the littlest ones, check out these escape-free play places;The Urban Chalkboard
452 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN
Closed on Sunday, ages 9 months - 8 years, $12/ child, $40 for a 5-visit pass, reserve online before arrival and save $2 on admission.
Conner Prairie
13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN
Closed on Sunday, All Ages, Starts at $8 per person and varies by date.
For your elementary school aged kiddos, here are a variety of well loved options for many tastes.
Peewinkles Puppet Studio
650 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis (New location inside the IN State Museum)
Various dates, All Ages, $10-13/ticket (2 and under are free)
Beef & Boards Dinner Theater
9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis
Various dates, All Ages, $44-69/ticket (A $6 per ticket discount for kids age 3-15, Kids under 3 not allowed)
1315 Shelby St #1, Indianapolis
Admission $5 per person for one hour. Cafe drinks extra.
Pre-teens and older will find their fun at these hot spots
Exotic Feline Rescue Center
2221 E. Ashboro Road, Center Point, IN
Open 10am - 5 pm Daily, All Ages, $10/adult, $5/children 12 and under
Punch Bowl Social
120 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN (Inside Circle Center Mall)
Various hours, All Ages, Prices vary depending on food and activities purchased.
If your grandkids' ages run the gamut, here are some other ideas
Clowes Hall
4602 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Various dates, All Ages, Price Varies
Swim Time
Various Indianapolis area locations
Various dates, All Ages, Price dependent on Location
Indiana Repertory Theatre
140 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Various dates, All Ages, Price Varies
Game Day
Various Indianapolis Locations
Various dates, All Ages, Price dependent on location
Find more information about all of these activities and even more ideas for things to do with your grandkids in Indy.