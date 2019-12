Haley Jonay, singer-songwriter, joined us on Indy style this morning to perform songs from her newly released album “Once Upon My Mind.”

The 21 year old singer/songwriter is from Greenfield, IN. “Once Upon My Mind” is her third album, and it was released on December 6th. Haley wrote, recorded, produced, and performed the whole thing.



Stay tuned to Haley’s website and social media for 2020 show announcements:

www.haleyjonay.com

Instagram: @haleyjonay

Facebook: @haleyjonay