INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to discover some new music?

Haley Jonay will be performing at the Hi-Fi on Virginia Avenue.

You can catch her on “New Faces Night” on Thursday, July 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. It is a 21-and-over show.

Haley’s third album is set to drop this fall.

She stopped by Indy Style to perform “Checkmate” and “Do You Believe in Love?”

You can find out more about Haley on her website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.