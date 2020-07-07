Hamilton County celebrates tenderloin Tuesdays

It’s Tenderloin Tuesday!

Katie Utken, digital marketing manager of Visit Hamilton County and Luke Hampton, sous chef of Four Day Ray Brewing share what this means for the Hamilton County Community and explain some of the process in making these delicious sandwiches.

Tenderloin Tuesdays™ are every Tuesday in July in Hamilton County, This includes July 7, 14, 21, 28.

There are more than 50 restaurants in Hamilton County along the Tenderloin Trail, including Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers.

We use our award-winning Air Raid Pale Ale in our batter. Air Raid won a gold medal at the Beer Army Beer Wars in 2018 and a bronze medal at the 2018 Indiana Brewer Cup

We use a very high-quality product. Each tenderloin is hand-breaded using pork loin from Fischer Farms located in Celestine, Indiana.

We sell over 2,500 tenderloins a year. It’s one of our most popular menu items.

TenderloinTrail.com is the official website, and #TenderloinTuesdays is the official hashtag for you to support and learn more.

