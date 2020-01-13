Harlem Globetrotters set to be a “slam dunk” at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Get ready for a show!

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their ALL-NEW show, “Pushing the Limits” to Indianapolis on Sunday, January 19 and MLK Day on Monday, January 20.

Today on Indy Style, Briana “Hoops” Green, Harlem Globetrotters, tells us more and shows us a few tricks, too!

“Pushing the Limits”:

Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personable with a star-stuffed roster including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and woman stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George*. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt. The Harlem Globetrotters are a one-of-a kind experience putting a new spin on family time. You won’t want to miss these memories worth repeating, so get your ticket today!

Game times:

Sunday, Jan. 19 @ 1 pm

Monday, Jan. 20 @ 2 pm (MLK Day)

Tickets available at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box office or at Ticketmaster.com.