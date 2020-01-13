 
 

Indy Style

Harlem Globetrotters set to be a “slam dunk” at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Harlem Globetrotters set to be a “slam dunk” at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Share

by: Amber Hankins
Posted:

Get ready for a show!

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their ALL-NEW show, “Pushing the Limits” to Indianapolis on Sunday, January 19 and MLK Day on Monday, January 20.

Today on Indy Style, Briana “Hoops” Green, Harlem Globetrotters, tells us more and shows us a few tricks, too!

“Pushing the Limits”:

Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personable with a star-stuffed roster including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and woman stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George*. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt. The Harlem Globetrotters are a one-of-a kind experience putting a new spin on family time. You won’t want to miss these memories worth repeating, so get your ticket today!

Game times:
Sunday, Jan. 19 @ 1 pm
Monday, Jan. 20 @ 2 pm (MLK Day)

Tickets available at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box office or at Ticketmaster.com.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE INDY STYLE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK