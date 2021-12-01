Indy Style

Harrison Center invites you to enjoy new art gallery openings, free holiday fun

Hi Ho Silver! A new group show will be open to the public for free at the Harrison Art Center on Friday, December 3!

Sarah Peacock, gallery coordinator, joined us today to discuss what kind of art, dancing and music you can expect to see there.

The Harrison Center is a nonprofit Arts Center and Community center with 34 artist studios and 8 galleries that change art monthly.

You’re invited to visit their gallery openings, including a larger colored themed group show called, “Hi Ho Silver!”











This is also an Open Studio Night where all Artist Studios will be open to the public.

The Holiday Window Walk will also be available to tour which includes unique basement-level window displays.

A Holiday INDIEana Handicraft Exchange will feature 46 local crafts vendors in our Gym and Underground Gallery.

A showcase of Fire Dancers will be on the Harrison Center “ Front Porch.”

Holiday Music will be playing in their historic sanctuary.

Dancing and clay activities are available as well as free popcorn and drinks for purchase.

All shows will open at 6 pm Friday, December 3.

In-person gallery tours will open for visitors Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm.

Online galleries will open on December 6. Make an appointment or view the online galleries at harrisoncenter.org/buy-art.