Have a doggone good time at Woofstock Dog Walk and Concert

Grab your sneakers and your canine companions, and come on out for the 11th Annual Woofstock Survivor 5K Dog Walk!

Megan Bousely, Marketing Communications Specialist, tells us how YOUR participation helps cover the cost of all life-saving and emergency care for thousands of animals every year.



Every animal deserves a chance to live, love and be loved. We invite you to be a part of our mission and give back to the animals who give us so much! Leashed dogs welcome and ALL proceeds benefit the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

Woofstock Rocks Concert

Finish your day strong with the Woofstock Rocks Concert featuring Dogs of Society, the Ultimate Elton John Rock Tribute Band at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers. There will be a wine and beer garden, food trucks, and, of course, adoptable animals! This is one event you do not want to miss! Gates open at 7pm and concert starts at 8pm. Kids 5 and under free.

To learn more, visit:

Facebook-Humane Society for Hamilton County / TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM – @HamiltonHumane

Website-WoofstockRocks.com