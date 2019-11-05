Healthier options for kids with a sweet tooth

We’re officially back to school and this means our children’s brains are hard at work learning. Did you know a learning brain requires massive amounts of energy and nutrients from the body?

Chef Audrey Barron, Ezra’s Enlightened Café, shares a few recipes to help get our children to eat healthy!

On the agenda? A baked donut and two different ways to use delicious cinnamon sautéed apples!

Recipes (as told by Audrey):

Vegan & Gluten-free Chocolate Chip Baked Donuts

Yields approximately 5 donuts

My children really love these. They are easy to pack in a lunch or just a delicious treat or snack. The best part is they are a much healthier option than a processed sugary treat.

To get started, pre-heat your oven to 350. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

Dry

• 1 cup gluten-free organic pancake mix (we used Arrowhead Mills)

• 1/2 cup organic almond flour

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda (aluminum free)

• 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

• 1/3 cup organic coconut sugar

• Small pinch vanilla bean (I scrape from the dried bean) or 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon reishi powder (we sell this at Ezra’s Cafe. My favorite brand is Jing Herbs)

Wet

• 1 tsp organic lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon local maple syrup

• 1/2 cup fresh organic cashew milk

Add in after dough is made:

• 1/4 cup organic chocolate chips

Add all dry ingredients into a bowl and gently mix with a whisk. Add your wet ingredients into the bowl and mix well until your dough comes together. It will be thick and a bit sticky. Now add in your chocolate chips and gently mix in. Lightly oil each mold with coconut oil to prevent sticking. Add about 1/4 cup and 1 tablespoon to each donut mold. The dough is sticky so do your best to evenly spread it around the mold and gently press down. Put your donuts into the oven and set the timer for 18 minutes. Check and if you feel it needs a few more minutes, you can go up to about 22 minutes. It will just depend on your oven. You’re wanting the top to slightly start to brown and for the scent of cinnamon and sugar to be wafting through your home. The easiest way to get them out is to lay a cutting board or other baking sheet over the top and quickly flip over. They should all pop out pretty easily. Enjoy!

Cinnamon Apples – Two Ways

There’s not much better than the smell of apples and cinnamon cooking over the stove. It just makes people happy. And it tells our children that something delicious is on the way. Honestly, that yummy smell makes them more likely to eat what’s coming! And I love apples because they are so full of fiber and very hydrating, which keeps our digestive tracts healthy. I add reishi for added immune boosting power.

Sauteed Apples

• About 6 medium apples. I really like to use a sweet apple like Gala. Chop into cubes

• 1/3 cup of water or your favorite herbal tea (I like to use chamomile)

• 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon reishi powder (I really like Jing herbs – sold at Ezra’s Café)

• Pinch of clove

• Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Start a large saucepan on medium heat. Add your water or tea and then your chopped apples. Now add your spices and reishi. Allow to cook on medium/low heat for 10 minutes or so. Add your lid and allow to finish with lid on for an additional 5 minutes. Once your apples are soft, they are ready!

Now, you can use your apples a few different ways.