Healthy Holiday Hacks: easy recipes for your festive spreads and holiday company ﻿

Still have some Christmas shopping left to do? Check out these fun gadget gifts with David Novak, The Gadget Guy.

Sprout Pencil $14.95 (8 pack); www.sproutworld.com Sprout Pencils are the perfect fun, eco-friendly gift for teachers, students, colleagues or friends. They’re 100% natural, biodegradable pencils that can be planted once you're done using them. You can choose from pencils that sprout into vegetables, flowers, or herbs. The pencils have a capsule filled with seeds that dissolves once in contact with soil and water. The plants sprout within 1-4 weeks of being planted. Available on Amazon in a variety of sizes and colors.

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker $29; www.jbl.com The JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker to take with you everywhere. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, GO 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. GO 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone.