INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the weather cools down, Andrew Caplinger, owner of Caplinger’s Fresh Catch, is heating things up with a Cajun-inspired seafood chowder.

Now with three locations, Caplinger’s Fresh Catch is poised to launch new menu items, including a Philly Seafood Melt, and feature baked goods from Rosie’s bakery. Learn more here.