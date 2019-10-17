Help end hunger by volunteering at the Million Meal Marathon

The goal? to pack ONE MILLION nutritious meals for Indiana’s hungry – in one single day.

Today on Indy Style, Nancy Hintz, Founder, Million Meal Movement, shares how we can be a part of more than 3,000 community members packing food for those who need it most.



Here’s more:

The Million Meal Marathon, presented by Strada Education Network and the Indianapolis Colts, will take place 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The marathon is extra special this year for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are also in the midst of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the National Football League (NFL).

The Million Meal Marathon includes volunteers from corporate sponsor organizations, local civic groups, churches, Indianapolis-area schools and families. Volunteers work in four two-hour shifts, alongside Indianapolis veteran Colts players and cheerleaders, to hand-package nutritious meals for hungry Hoosiers. Meal packs include 21 essential vitamins and minerals, a blend of six dehydrated vegetables, enriched soy with 52 percent protein and 10 vitamins, plus white, high-quality rice, and can be prepared by just adding boiling water. During the Million Meal Marathon, volunteers will add the dry ingredients to plastic bags, weigh, seal and box them in teams of 10-12.

One hundred percent of this year’s meals packed will be distributed to food banks in Indiana to feed the one in five Hoosier children who are food insecure and their families. Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners will pick-up the packaged meals throughout the day to deliver to their Indianapolis warehouses, where they will then be distributed to food pantries across the state.

The day wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers and sponsors. For more information about sponsoring a packing table and/or enrolling a group to volunteer, visit www.MillionMealMovement.org.

Additional sponsors include 3M, Charles Schwab, Stanley, Corteva and Honda.

In 2018, Million Meal Movement packed 1.8 million meals. More than 9,000 volunteers of all ages helped pack meals that gave 460,000 families of four a delicious, nutritious meal. Eighty companies and five universities worked with the organization to serve the communities in which they live, work and study. So far in 2019, the organization has packed more than 900,000 meals that have fed nearly a quarter million Hoosier families of four.

New this year

Individual options as well as team tables to pack are available! Gather your own hunger fighting team and reserve a table at the Million Meal Marathon! Each reserved table allows groups of 10 the opportunity to pack meals for hungry Hoosiers. This opportunity is perfect for families, friends, and small groups to come together and pack meals. Email info@millionmealmovement.org for more information.

About Million Meal Movement

Million Meal Movement is a humanitarian food aid organization that feeds the hungry at home while teaching our children and communities the power of volunteerism. Launched in 2007, the organization has provided more than 29 million lifesaving, highly nutritious meals to hungry families in Indiana and around the world, all packaged by volunteers. In Indiana alone, 1 million people don’t know where they’ll get their next meal. We pack more than meals. We pack hope. For more information about the Million Meal Movement, visit www.millionmealmovement.org.