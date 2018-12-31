Heywood Banks performs ahead of tonight’s NYE show

He was in our studio last time singing his humorous hit, “Toast.” So what is Comedian Heywood Banks singing about now? We find out, just before his New Year’s Eve performance in Indy tonight!

Heywood Banks in Indianapolis on NYE

Tonight, Irving Theater, 8 p.m.

The nationally touring musician, poet, comedian and cult icon will be performing a single show in Indianapolis.

Show will be at the Irving Theater located at 5505 E. Washington Street in Indianapolis.

** Show is all ages, recommended 17 and over

** All seats are non-refundable.

** Please bring ID that matches name on will-call orders. (Will call at door upon opening and get admission with your ID that matches or the order number and name)

** Tickets are $10 more at the door

** VIP Seats are located in first 8 rows of stage.

To learn more, visit www.MHShows.com.

