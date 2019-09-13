Hit the trails safely with these mountain bike tips

When you’re getting out on the trails this fall, it’s important to remember a few quick safety checks to make sure you and your equipment are properly prepared for the trails!

Kate Nolan, DNK Presents, and Danielle Wolter Nolan, DNK Presents, share a safety checklist:

Starting with your helmet, make sure it fits properly, doesn’t move once you get it on, etc.

Front wheel, tire pressure, wheel spin, test front brake

Thru Axel, tight and closed

Back wheel, tire pressure, wheel spin, test back brake

Final drop check

Where can you ride in Indy? We offer free group rides every Tuesday at 6:30pm at Ft. Ben and Thursdays at 6pm in Brown County State Park as long as the trails are open, weather permitting.

If you want to learn more skills, join DNK Presents next weekend for a Women’s Mountain Bike Camp in Brown County State Park called Campside Sessions!

To learn more, visit:

https://www.campsidesessions.com/events/brown-county-in-2019

https://dnkpresents.com/events/

-and-

www.DNKPresents.com

https://www.facebook.com/dnkpresents/

https://twitter.com/DNKPresents

https://www.instagram.com/dnkpresents/