Holiday entertaining ideas

This year, it’s finally time to spend the holidays at home with family and friends. Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert, joined us today with some great holiday entertaining and decorating ideas to host the perfect get-together this holiday season.

Enjoy a plant-based roast as the main course

Celebration Roast Plant-Based Roast – $14.99

Hazelnut & Cranberry Plant-Based Roast – $17.99

Sage & Garlic Plant-Based Celebration Roast- $7.99

Field Roast’s robust portfolio of artisanal plant-based meats are hand-crafted using vegetables, grains, legumes, and fresh herbs & spices to create products bold in flavor and so delicious you won’t even realize it’s plant-based.

All of these products from Field Roast each serve 6-8 people and you can visit Field Roast’s website for the recipes I followed and plenty more to add bold flavor to your holiday table. TBD

The perfect cheeseboard

Assorted Wisconsin Cheese – Prices vary

This holiday season, when it comes to cheese, the More the Merrier.

Include a festive assortment of delicious artisanal cheeses from Wisconsin Cheese on your holiday charcuterie board or gift a delicious cheese basket.

Already an expert? Try your hand at The More the Merrier Cheeseboard Contest on wisconsincheese.com. There are great prizes for the winners including a year’s supply of Wisconsin Cheese!

Wisconsin Cheese has hundreds of varieties to choose from, from imaginative spins on old classics to new artisan innovations, that make the perfect gift, pairing or centerpiece for the holidays.

Wisconsin wins more awards for their cheese than anywhere else on Earth!

Be prepared in case of emergency

Element E50 – $79.95

Element E100 – $119.95 USD

Element Fire Extinguishers wants to protect their customers against accidental fire mishaps, we are here to help put fires out of business.

The world’s smallest and longest lasting extinguishers.

Never expire and never need servicing. Their upfront cost is a little more but in the long run they are cheaper and give you one less thing to maintain or worry about

Producing 5 times longer discharge all while being 80% smaller and 1/10th the weight of a traditional fire extinguisher.

Early morning coffee or after dinner drinks

Philips Espresso 3200 Series with LatteGo – $799.00

Make delicious, cafe quality coffee and espresso drinks at the touch of a button, and from the comfort of home!

Philips Espresso 3200 with LatteGo creates your favorite coffee and espresso drinks from fresh ground beans with silky, frothy milk thanks to unique LatteGo technology.

Customize your drinks to your preference and spend less time with clean up thanks to the easy to clean two-piece dishwasher safe milk system.

Philips Espresso is a great holiday gift that will help start every morning on the right foot and is perfect for crafting coffee and espresso beverages for guests while entertaining this holiday season.

Have fun decorating

Rae Dunn Holiday Gnomes – $25

Rae Dunn Holiday Glass Ornaments – $20-$35

Tree Collars – $50

In Scandinavian folklore, gnomes traditionally guard the home, bring good luck to the family and guard against misfortune. Our Rae Dunn holiday gnomes bring a spirit of tradition and wonder, made with soft felt and environmentally friendly plush materials that look oh-so-cute, not ugh-so-kitsch.

Our Rae Dunn Christmas ball ornaments are artisan quality crafted from one piece of molten glass, which creates a seamless, immaculate surface finish.

These eye-catching Christmas tree rings add a touch of rustic charm and farmhouse design style to the base of Christmas trees. The Rae Dunn tree collars hide artificial tree stands, letting you “spruce up” (pun intended!) the look of your holiday décor in a festive and seasonal way.

To find details on all of these great holiday entertaining ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and momhint.com.