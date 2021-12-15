Indy Style

Holiday family fun, games gift ideas

Do you struggle to find the perfect gift for your kids? Whether your kids are young or old, Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert, joined us today to help you with great ideas that bring both fun and games under your tree.

A great first step for your kids into tech

Pebble Gear

Disney and Pixar’s Cars, Disney’s Frozen, Disney’s Mickey and Friends, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Pebble Gear Kids’ Tablet – $99.99

Carry Bags – $19.99

Screen Buddy – $14.99

Magical Disney Tablets giving kids a safe digital gateway to take their first steps into tech

More than 500 apps and games kids know and love but stripped of all nasty surprises – no pop up ads that open unsafe browser windows, no in-app purchases or digital currency, no hidden fees; extensive, effective and easy to use parental controls

Shop at usa.pebblegear.com/ or Target

Can’t miss stocking stuffers

Crayola

Scribble Scrubbies 2 ct – $7.99

Color Wonder Activity Pad – $4.99

64 ct crayons – $5.49

Washable Paint Sticks – $4.99

Colors Of The World Coloring Book – $1.99

Let’s get creative with these stocking stuffers from Crayola.

Add to your Scribble Scrubbie collection with these adorable pets, get colorful with washable paint sticks and classic 64 ct crayons in the Colors of the World Coloring Book, or for mess-free options, how about Color Wonder Activity Pads that include your favorite princesses and characters?

Shop at retailers nationwide

Old Fashioned Fun

Stomp Rocket

Stomp Rocket Ultra : $19.99

Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes : $29.99

Stomp Rocket Dueling: $21.00

Run, jump, and STOMP!

For more than 25 years, Stomp Rocket® has been entertaining kids and their families by stimulating active, outdoor play.

The Original Stomp Rocket® line is 100% kid-powered and includes rockets that soar up to 400 feet in the air as well as toys that are appropriate for kids as young as age 3.

Shop at Target, Meijer, Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Rite Aid, and many more fine retailers.

A creative gift of experience

BYJU’S FutureSchool Perform with Music

From Dec 1-31, BYJU’S FutureSchool is offering the first four entry-level classes for adults and kids for just $1

This holiday season, give the gift of creativity-filled experiences with BYJU’S FutureSchool, an online learning platform that offers kids and adults one-on-one private instruction to learn guitar and piano.

The performance-based curriculum helps beginners ages 6+ master technical skills and build social confidence by helping them publish their music on global streaming apps and giving live performances.

All students are invited to take a free trial class in music and 1-hour private classes start at $24

byjus.com/us/music

Family Fun

Kids Against Maturity

Kids Against Maturity – $29.99 (Amazon during holiday season with have lightning deals/coupons)

Kids Against Maturity is a family-friendly game, it has won many awards and has been one of Amazon’s best-selling games of 2020.

Kids Against Maturity is not created by game developers, but instead, it was created by a family, a Dad and his daughter, so you know this game is parent-approved.

Shop at kidsagainstmaturity.com and Amazon

For more information visit, MomHint.com.