Holiday fireplace mantle décor… on a budget!

Make your fireplace “holiday beautiful” this season with budget-friendly tips from Designer Liz Henderson.
Amber chats with Liz from this year’s Christmas Gift & Hobby Show.
TICKETS: $13 – Adult FREE – Children 12 and under $9 – Seniors (Wed-Fri Box Office Only)
SHOW Wednesday-Thursday 11/6-11/7 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
TIMES: Friday-Saturday 11/8-11/9 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday 11/10 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
ONLINE Check out the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show website at www.ChristmasGiftandHobbyShow.com and get $2 off adult admission — good every day! Not applicable for senior tickets. Make sure to go online and save!