Holiday fireplace mantle décor… on a budget!

Picture this at your Thanksgiving Day table this year: Spiced Nuts, Roasted Squash and Kale Salad with Roasted Squash!

That's what's on the menu in our kitchen this morning with Tara Rochford, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Healthy Living Blogger, at Tara Rochford Nutrition.

Tara says: "I love the special food only available at the holiday season as much as the next person, but I’m also a true vegetable lover at heart. When it comes to the holidays, I rely on everyone else to bring the traditional favorites and I always bring this Kale Salad with Roasted Squash and Pine Nuts as a vegetable side dish the crowd will love! The perfect complement to any holiday meal.