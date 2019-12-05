Holiday gift guide: Think outside the toy box

While kids look forward to the season of gifting with excitement, moms and dads dread the excessive amounts of toys that will eventually end up in an untouched pile in the playroom. Sherri & Carly from Capital M Moms are here with gift ideas to help parents think OUTSIDE the toy box this holiday season.
Faber-Castell Premium Children’s Art Products
www.fabercastellusa.com (also available on Amazon)
How to Draw Faces Kit
World Colors Pencils
Mindware
www.mindware.com
Science Academy Kits
Ninja Necessities by Magic Ninja Dust and The Ninja Passport
www.ninjanecessicities.com
Ninja Gift Set – 20% off with code holidays19
Raddish Cooking Club for Kids
www.raddishkids.com
Use code 15OFF for $15 off a 6 month membership
Guardian Bikes
www.guardianbikes.com
