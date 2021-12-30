Indy Style

Holiday hairstyles, hair care tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adriana and Jett Selva own CRISAN, an organic hair and skincare company sold nationally in Walmart. They have five children and Adriana has gorgeous hair that rivals Rapunzel. It’s no surprise that their 225,000 Instagram followers turn to them for hair tips.

Now that it’s the holiday season, haircare experts Adriana and Jett gave us great tips for easy holiday hairstyles for women – from updos to cascading curls. And for your dad of a daughter viewers – Jett also spoke on easy styles dads can help do year-round!