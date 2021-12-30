Indy Style

Holiday hairstyles, hair care tips

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adriana and Jett Selva own CRISAN, an organic hair and skincare company sold nationally in Walmart. They have five children and Adriana has gorgeous hair that rivals Rapunzel. It’s no surprise that their 225,000 Instagram followers turn to them for hair tips.

Now that it’s the holiday season, haircare experts Adriana and Jett gave us great tips for easy holiday hairstyles for women – from updos to cascading curls. And for your dad of a daughter viewers – Jett also spoke on easy styles dads can help do year-round!

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Colts center Ryan Kelly talks about loss of daughter, ‘rock star’ wife

Indianapolis Colts /

Horizon League focusing on mental health for student-athletes

UnPhiltered /

Indiana Chamber details vaccine, testing partnerships for employers

Inside INdiana Business /

Police: 2 teens in stolen SUV hurt in crash after chase through Wayne County

News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.