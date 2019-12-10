Holiday High-Tech Gifts for Grown Ups

We may be grown adults, but we like to play with tech toys, too! Especially ones like these!

David Novak, Gadget Gram, shares some high-tech gifts perfect for the BIG kids!

Garmin VivoActive 3 Music

$375; www.verizonwireless.com

Leave your phone behind with the vivoactive 3 Music, a GPS smartwatch available exclusively through Verizon. Send and receive text, download music, and track your activities with more than 15 preloaded sports apps. Estimate your stress levels, sleep routine and fitness age, or take advantage of optional safety features like incident detection and assistance, which both send your real-time location to emergency contacts.

LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone

$980; www.verizonwireless.com

With a 5-camera system smart enough to expect the unexpected, the LG V40 ThinQ on Verizon’s super-fast 4G LTE is the one-of-a-kind smartphone perfect for capturing life’s special moments. Fit in more of your surroundings with the super wide-angle lens. Get closer to your subject with the telephoto zoom lens. Take clear, bright pictures with sharp detail and vivid color – even in low light – using the standard lens. Or animate select parts of your photos with Cine Shot for truly unique cinematic creations. The LG V40 ThinQ brings advanced photography tools to your fingertips, including automatic positioning, artistic blur and lighting effects and a live preview from 3 different camera angles.

Fitbit Versa 2

$200; www.verizonwireless.com

Elevate your day with Fitbit Versa 2, sold through Verizon, the health & fitness smartwatch with Amazon Alexa Built-in, 24/7 heart rate tracking, Sleep Score, apps and more, all in a premium design. Other features include Fitbit Pay, control of your Spotify app and 6+ Day Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

$950; www.verizonwireless.com

Built to impress, this trim and seamless Verizon Note 10 smartphone features a super-fast processor and all-screen design with nearly zero bezel. Capture your next great creation using a cinematic camera with advanced video and photo editing tools. Enjoy a full day of power or more on an intelligent 3,500 mAh battery that adjusts to your routine.¹ And perform remote, intuitive gestures with the newest evolution of S Pen.

Verizon Smart Locator

$100; www.verizonwireless.com

Stay in the know about the things that matter with the Verizon Smart Locator. Secure it to your bike, backpack, handbag and other valuable possessions. Now you won’t have to worry about leaving your luggage behind. The Verizon Smart Locator provides location tracking regardless of how close you are to your phone and comes with 12 months of complimentary service.

Ring Floodlight Cam

$250; www.ring.com

Protect your home with a motion-activated security camera with built-in LED floodlights, 1080P HD Video, a security siren and two-way talk. With customizable motion detection, Floodlight Cam has the most advanced motion sensors in home security. Its 140° field-of-view will let you detect motion around corners and monitor all your blind spots. It also includes customizable motion zones and scheduling, and with the app, you can control the lights, trigger the siren and zoom-in to focus on your most important areas. Record, review and share your videos and photos with Ring Protect Plans.

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting and Fan Control Kits

$100; https://www.casetawireless.com/

The Caséta by Lutron line provides affordable, easy-to-install smart lighting and fan control kits which allow you to control lights through in-wall dimmer switches, plug-in lamp dimmers, a handy Pico remote, from anywhere in the world with a smartphone, and through voice control via smart home voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Sonos. All Caséta by Lutron smart products integrate together through a Smart Bridge which doesn’t use up the wifi and unlocks access to the Lutron app plus special lighting control features like scheduling lights, setting scenes, and controlling fan speed through the Caséta by Lutron Fan Control Kit ($60).

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.