Indy Style

Holiday pairings of wine, cheese, chocolate from Aldi

No matter how you plan to celebrate this season, many people will face the challenges of holiday entertaining.

Sarah Tracey, professional sommelier and founder of the Lush Life Blog, joined us today to show how to build the perfect wine-inspired charcuterie board.

For more information visit, ALDI.us/charcuterie

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ALDI.