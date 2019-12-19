Holiday Performances take center stage as we go “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez

Embrace what’s left of this holiday season by checking out a performance on stage here in Indy. Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares the lineup:
“Festival of Carols” – The Palladium
“Winston’s Big Day” – Phoenix Theatre
“A Christmas Story” – Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
