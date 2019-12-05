Holiday performances take over Indy Stages

Join the holiday fun this Christmas with a performance on stage! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares his top picks:

“Elf The Musical”
Civic Theatre
Dec. 6- 28
thecenterpresents.org

“Hamilton”
Old National Centre
Dec. 10-29
indianapolis.broadway.com

“A Silent Night in Harlem”
Genesis Theatre Company’
Dec. 14 & 15
genesistheatrecompany.com

“A Very Bryan Christmas”
Fonseca Theatre Company
Through Dec. 22
fonsecatheatrre.org

“A Christmas Carol”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Through Dec. 26
irtlive.org

“Yuletide Celebration”
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Through Dec. 23
indianapolissymphony.org

