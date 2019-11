The holiday season can be stressful, but it should really be a special occasion to spend time with family and friends.

Emily Foley, celebrity lifestyle journalist joined us today with tips on how to survive and cherish the holidays.

Foley writes for publications such as Allure, Glamour, US weekly and Instyle.com.

For more information, visit: www.TipsOnTV.com

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY: BAI, KEURIG, CINNABON, WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS.