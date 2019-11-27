Holiday traditions come to the Clowes Hall

Create a tradition this holiday season that your family won’t soon forget.

Dr. Lisa Brooks, Dean of Jordan College of the Arts, Butler University, shares more about JCA programming over the holidays at Butler!

• Butler Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, December 5-8

o Description of the Ballet

o Includes Indianapolis Children’s Choir, live Butler Symphony Orchestra and youth dancers from the community (they audition in the fall)

o Longest running, fully staged production

o Holiday tradition

• Butler Theatre presents An Enemy of the People, December 4-8

o One of four plays this year

o Timely topic, climate change

o Intimate studio theatre

• Music at Butler presents Rejoice! A Butler Holiday Tradition December 13-14

o Holiday tradition featuring several Butler Music Ensembles

o Description of ensembles

o Great for all ages/families

Butler Ballet presents

Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

December 5-8

Clowes Memorial Hall

Tickets at ButlerArtsCenter.org and the Clowes Hall Box Office

Butler Ballet proudly presents the longest running, fully staged production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker in Indiana. A holiday family tradition, children and adults will be dazzled and delighted by spectacular dancing, beautiful costumes, glorious scenery, and pyrotechnical magic. The brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s music will be brought to life by the Butler Symphony Orchestra and the Indianapolis Children’s Choir under the direction of Richard Auldon Clark.

Butler Theatre presents

An Enemy of the People

December 4-8

By Henrick Ibsen, a new, 90-minute adaptation by Brad Birch, Directed by Courtney Elkin Mohler

December 4-8

Lilly Hall Studio Theatre

Tickets at ButlerArtsCenter.org

The original climate change play! An Enemy of the People follows the downfall of scientist Dr. Thomas Stockmann, who discovers toxins in the town’s would-be tourist destination, The Springs. As he attempts to alert the public, he is met with opposition at all sides: from the investors, his brother who happens to be the town’s mayor, the press, and his own family. Ibsen’s 1882 work speaks volumes to our present moment in which economic opportunity is regularly at odds with environmental concerns. This production is set in 2019, and asks its audience to consider the place of TRUTH in public life, and the complexities of the public health versus the economic stability of a community.

Music at Butler presents

Rejoice!

A Butler Holiday Tradition

December 13-14, 2019

Clowes Memorial Hall

Tickets at ButlerArtsCenter.org and the Clowes Hall Box Office

The Sounds of the Season are at Clowes Memorial Hall!

Presented by the Jordan College of the Arts, the Butler School of Music and the Department of Choral Activities is this year’s presentation of “Rejoice!” Featuring performances by the Butler Chorale, University Choir, Chamber Singers and the Butler Wind Ensemble, this year’s program will offer a wide variety of selections for the holidays suitable for friends and families of all ages. Who knows, there may even be a surprise guest or two as well! Come join us for the heartwarming melodies and traditions of the holidays. Music, community, the holidays…all great reasons to Rejoice!

About the Jordan College of the Arts at Butler University

Butler University’s Jordan College of the Arts (JCA) puts students and their success at the forefront of everything. JCA is a nationally recognized, conservatory-level instruction program providing a liberal arts education developing artist-citizens who know how to succeed in an ever-changing arts world. JCA offers award-winning faculty, world-class facilities, and internationally recognized programs all within the heart of Indianapolis’ thriving arts scene.

