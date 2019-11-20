Holiday traditions old and new take over stages around Indy

The Christmas spirit is in the air, and ’tis the season!

Today on Indy Style, Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares some of the holiday traditions that are coming to Indy stages.

“A Very Bryan Christmas”
Fonseca Theatre Company
Nov. 29 – Dec. 22
fonsecatheatrre.org

“A Christmas Carol”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Nov. 29 – Dec. 26
irtilive.org

“Yuletide Celebration”
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 30 – Dec. 23
indianapolissymphony.org

“Winston’s Big Day”
Phoenix Theatre
Nov. 20 – Dec. 22
phoenixtheatre.org

“A Christmas Story”
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Nov. 21 – Dec. 31
beefandboards.com

“Festival of Carols”
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
Dec. 7, 8 & 20, 21 & 22
IndyChoir.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets visit magicthreadcabaret.com.

