Homebuilders create family gathering place with natural elements and industrial touches

Talk about a home with a WOW factor!
We go on location with Brad Whicker of Whicker Construction to find out what makes their design approach so unique, especially in a home with such a bold exterior like this one!
About Whicker Construction:
Whicker Construction has more than two decades of experience building custom homes
- Natural elements
- Industrial touches
- Open space/flow
- Empty nesters… grandparents… the family gathering place
For more information about Whicker Construction, visit whickerconstruction.com.
SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLLECTIVE ALTERNATIVE